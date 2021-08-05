Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,832 shares.The stock last traded at $13.09 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

