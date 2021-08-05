Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

