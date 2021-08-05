Insider Buying: RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Acquires $14,376.15 in Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone purchased 135 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.49 per share, with a total value of $14,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.16.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in RLI by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in RLI by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,919 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.