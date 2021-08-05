Donald M. Clague Buys 4,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Director Donald M. Clague bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$352,240.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.54 on Thursday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$866.36 million and a PE ratio of 78.28.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

