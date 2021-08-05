Donald M. Clague Buys 4,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Director Donald M. Clague bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$352,240.
Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.54 on Thursday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$866.36 million and a PE ratio of 78.28.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.
