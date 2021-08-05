Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

HOC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC opened at GBX 155.90 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £801.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.36.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.