Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,770 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,677.44 ($21.92).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Also, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,968.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.