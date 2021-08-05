Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South32 to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Wednesday. South32 has a one year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

