Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 2,890 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,539. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.