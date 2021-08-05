79,952 Shares in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IZEA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

