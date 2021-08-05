Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 33,630 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $664.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

