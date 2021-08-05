Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

