Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,569 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vonage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

