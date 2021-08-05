Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 725 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $205.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $211.85.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $926,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,736 shares of company stock worth $34,214,116. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

