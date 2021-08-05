Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 9,035 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,151.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after buying an additional 588,416 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 134,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3,640.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 818,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 796,923 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85,355 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

