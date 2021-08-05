Millennium Management LLC Sells 24,293 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

FSV opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $191.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

