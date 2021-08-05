Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $53,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.37.

FND stock opened at $125.54 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.