MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 90.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MasTec were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 163,770 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 426,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ stock opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.