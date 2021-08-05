Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $135,000 Position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR).

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.