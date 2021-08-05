Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 511,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 356,876 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 644.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 815,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

