Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,364,548 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.