Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $316,000 Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.09% of IG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IG Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

