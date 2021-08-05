458 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in 10x Genomics by 270.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 492,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,084,000 after buying an additional 221,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 183,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.10. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.54 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

