Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,604 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KT during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in KT by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

NYSE:KT opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.