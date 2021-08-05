Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

