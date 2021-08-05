Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

