Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $716,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 49,769 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $3,045,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,389,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,891,923.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,272,357 shares of company stock valued at $72,745,682. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSY stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

