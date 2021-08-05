Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,985 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nabors Industries worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,553,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NBR opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.