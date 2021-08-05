Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,147 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 109,534 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 142,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.