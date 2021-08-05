Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,972 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.