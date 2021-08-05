Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $737,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.86. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

