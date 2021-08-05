Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.