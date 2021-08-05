Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $320,271.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

