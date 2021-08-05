Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.86

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $576.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
