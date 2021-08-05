Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.86

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $576.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

