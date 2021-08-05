TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $201.62, but opened at $210.76. TopBuild shares last traded at $213.50, with a volume of 2,751 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.18.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

