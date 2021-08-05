Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.83 ($122.16).

Shares of ZAL opened at €97.38 ($114.56) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €97.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

