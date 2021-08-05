Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €340.00 ($400.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

FRA:ADS opened at €336.25 ($395.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €305.36. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

