Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Shares of LHA opened at €9.23 ($10.85) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

