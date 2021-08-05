Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €177.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €177.00 ($208.24) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €170.66 ($200.78).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €141.65 ($166.65) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €143.30. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

