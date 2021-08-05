Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Head to Head Review

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and agilon health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.00 $31.53 million $0.78 8.49 agilon health $1.22 billion 12.40 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viemed Healthcare and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00

Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.82%. agilon health has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than agilon health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 9.24% 13.89% 9.83% agilon health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats agilon health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

