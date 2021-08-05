D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,964 Shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition One were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at $2,913,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One by 80.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One by 181.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 710,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 458,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at $2,737,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KSMT opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

