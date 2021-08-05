D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $52.83 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.11.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

