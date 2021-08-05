D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,992 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 608,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $824.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

