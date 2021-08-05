Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.97

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 29632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 205,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

