iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 83,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

IGIB opened at $61.13 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

