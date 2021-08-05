FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.78 million, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.72. FRP has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FRP by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of FRP by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

