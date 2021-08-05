Raymond James Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

ON stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

