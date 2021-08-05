Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

SBGSY opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

