Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,837 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.