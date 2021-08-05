Millennium Management LLC Sells 120,378 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,378 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.58% of Hibbett Sports worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

