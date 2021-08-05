Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $2,187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,823 shares of company stock worth $4,427,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $54.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.